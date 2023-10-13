Lucky city: Jacksonville liquor store sells Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $120,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One lucky person bought a winning Fantasy 5 ticket matching Thursday night’s numbers here in the River City.

The winning ticket was sold at Argyle Discount Beverages at 6625 Argyle Forest Blvd and was the only winning ticket of the evening.

The ticket is worth a total of $120,479.33, and the lucky numbers were 3-5-11-22-35.

The next lottery drawing is scheduled for Friday at 10:59 p.m.

