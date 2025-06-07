Major St. Johns County road project on SR 210 starting soon, drivers will experience delays

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials are warning drivers traveling on County Road 210 from Trinity Way to Beachwalk Boulevard that they should expect delays from June 16, through June 20.

The road project was slated to start this week but it was delayed.

Construction crews will begin diverting westbound traffic to the newly constructed roadway starting June 16, according to a St. Johns County Board of Commissioners news release. Eastbound lanes will shift to the new roadway on the night of June 19.

“Between Monday and Thursday, traffic will be split to allow for the relocation of low-profile barrier walls and construction of temporary crossovers, which are required due to elevation changes,” the news release states. “During this phase, left turns will be restricted, and U-turn diversions will be necessary due to elevation concerns.”

This work is part of the $15 million County Road 210 Widening Project, which will expand 0.7 miles of roadway from Trinity Way to Beachwalk Boulevard, the news release states. The project includes six lanes, a new signalized intersection, sidewalks, and bike lanes to help alleviate congestion in the area, the news release states.

