Major traffic shift begins on CR 210 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A major traffic shift in St. Johns County is causing concerns for some drivers and nearby business owners.

The County Road 210 Widening Project from I-95 to US-1 is turning what was a two-lane road into six.

Beginning Monday night, traffic will be diverted. All of the traffic in the 0.7 mile strip is going to be moved over to the newly constructed roadway on the other side, making for restricted left turns. The roadway will have two lanes going eastbound and one westbound lane. The shift is expected to be done by the end of the week.

Huyen Ngo owns both Sugarcoat Nails and Beary Boba off CR 210. She’s been dealing with the widening of the road since her businesses opened in fall 2023.

“It’s definitely been very challenging for us,” said Ngo.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She is worried the new traffic pattern created by the $15 million dollar project is going to cause a safety issue.

“I think it’s going to confuse a lot of customers that are used to this older traffic flow now,” said Ngo. “I know a lot of my younger drivers from my Beary Boba shop are a little bit terrified of this road as well.”

The roadway is also getting a new traffic signal, sidewalk, and bike lanes to help alleviate congestion in the area.

Nate Gottschalk is the project manager for St. Johns County Road and Bridge Engineering. He tells Action News Jax the project started in January 2024 and was supposed to be finished this fall; however, it’s been delayed.

“We’ve had to add time due to some utility conflicts, weather delays, things of that nature,” said Gottschalk.

The project is now expected to be complete in Spring 2026.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]