Making Thanksgiving brighter for Brentwood community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Chef Harvey Foundation received a sizeable donation this week to help feed residents of Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood.

“I was planning to help 500 families this Thanksgiving by giving them a frozen turkey, the full fixings and side dishes or a gift card that will cover the costs of a family dinner of their choice,” Chef Harvey said. “Unfortunately, I needed some extra funding to help the large amount of people who can’t afford food this year.”

121 Financial Credit Union and VyStar Credit Union came together to donate $10,000 to Chef Harvey to help provide additional assistance.

“As soon as we heard about Chef Harvey’s need, we knew we needed to assist,” 121 Financial Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Paul Blackstone said. “We quickly had VyStar Credit Union on board and the money was donated to Chef Harvey to buy more turkeys and gift cards.”

On Sat., Nov. 18 at the Bridge Gap headquarters in Brentwood, Chef Harvey handed out those meals and gift cards to more than 250 families.

According to the Chef Harvey Foundation, Bridge the Gap is a nonprofit organization that mobilizes volunteers, government, faith members, health providers, businesses, and the community at large to fill the gaps in the delivery of fundamental social services to elderly and disabled citizens.

“I was so grateful to 121 Financial and VyStar for recognizing the need in the community and helping me feed our neighbors in need,” Chef Harvey said in a statement.

Helping the Brentwood community Chef Harvey said more than 250 families were served Thanksgiving Day meals and gift cards. (121 Financial Credit Union & VyStar Credit Union)

