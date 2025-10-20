Man arrested after traffic stop led to drug bust in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A routine traffic stop at the I-95 southbound rest area earlier this month turned into a major bust for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

On October 2, deputies pulled over a vehicle after noticing a counterfeit license plate.

When they spoke with the driver, 36-year-old Roshad Palmer, they searched the car and found more than 300 grams of marijuana, over 120 containers of narcotics packaged for sale, and several other drugs. Some of the narcotics were bagged to mask their smell.

Deputies also uncovered two fake driver’s licenses, a counterfeit Florida temporary tag, and 12 bottles of Promethazine Hydrochloride Oral Solution, which authorities believe Palmer intended to sell.

Palmer faces a long list of charges, including possession of marijuana over 20 grams, intent to sell controlled substances, possession of forged documents, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Palmer is also wanted in Georgia on separate drug and weapon charges and failed to show up to court there.

Palmer is currently being held in St. Johns County Jail without bond.

