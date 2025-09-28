Man on bike shoots into local restaurant, hits customer in back and flees the scene: JSO 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of Que Padre restaurant on Jacksonville’s Southside is speaking out after investigators say a man on a bike shot through the front window of her business and hit one of her customers.

“He was on the bike, we can see he was pointing,” said Nely Osorio, Owner of Que Padre Restaurant.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says this happened around 1:00 a.m.Sunday morning. When investigators arrived, they say they found a man in his 50s shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

“While patronizing the business, an unknown male wearing all black on a bike shot through one of the front windows of the restaurant, hitting our victim, and then he fled on that bike in an unknown area direction of travel,” said Sgt. Christopher Smith with JSO’s Robbery & Violent Crimes Unit.

Right before the shooting happened, Osorio, who was not there at the time, says her surveillance footage shows a woman running into her restaurant, panicking. It also showed a man on a bike outside the window where the shot was fired.

She let Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio watch the videos, but she couldn’t provide them to us because it’s an active investigation.

“She was like scared, she was yelling,” said Osorio of the woman who ran inside of her restaurant before the shot was fired.

“They (her employees and two customers) hear a little like a weird sound like a boom like fireworks…They run to the kitchen when they run to the kitchen all my employees and my customer and my customer say ‘there’s something hit on my back!’”

Action News Jax got to take a look at some of the damage from the inside of the restaurant. Osorio says she’s just grateful not many people were inside when it happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is a ‘familia’ restaurant, and some families come with little children,” said Osorio. “Thanks to god it was just a little people inside my restaurant.”

Osorio says Que Padre will be closing at 10 pm on all nights from now on as a result of the shooting. She says the decision is in the best interest of protecting her customers and employees from anything like this happening again.

JSO says that if you have any information about this shooting or who the suspect may be, you’re asked to call them immediately.

Action News Jax has requested the incident report from JSO. We are still waiting for a copy of it.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]