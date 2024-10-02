Man charged in Jacksonville Beach shooting, kidnapping

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — A man remained in Duval County Jail on $250,000 bond Wednesday after a shooting in Jacksonville Beach early Sunday. Officers were called to the 300 block of 7th Street just before 8 a.m. for a male who was shot in the leg, a Jacksonville police incident report states.

Minutes later, police saw Terry Lee Wright, 42, who was identified as the shooter. He was pushing and pulling a woman on the west side of 3rd Street trying to shove her in a vehicle, the incident report states.

Investigators learned the car Wright was driving was stolen from someone in Green Cove Springs. The owner of the car reported that the vehicle contain a 9mm handgun.

That handgun was matched to the one used in the shooting, the incident report states.

The Female victim told investigators she was previously “involved” with Wright and the suspect became angry when he found her with the male victim he’s accused of shooting in the leg.

Officers arrested Wright in 200 block of 18th Avenue North. His charges include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault with attempt to commit a felony/domestic, Kidnapping, and motor vehicle theft.

