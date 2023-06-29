Man charged with willful torture after the killing of ex-girlfriend’s dog

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police responded to a call in reference to animal cruelty.

Police spoke with the resident of the home and they learned Jeremy L. Brock previously lived with the resident at that same address.

Brock was reportedly sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend stating he was going to kill her dog.

The dog was in the possession of the current resident as Brock’s ex-girlfriend was relocating.

When the girlfriend came home after an outing, she found her dog dead in the bathtub with a dog leash tightly wrapped around his neck.

Lake City Police say that during the interview, Brock stated he drowned the canine by filling the bathtub with water and placing a wet pillow over its head while applying downward force with the weight of a laundry basket.

Brock was arrested for willful torture and the intentional death of an animal.

