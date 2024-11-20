Man dead after being shot multiple times on Southside Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his sixties was shot and killed on Wednesday morning.

According to police, police were called to the 7000 block of Fawn Lake Drive around 8 a.m. The victim was found shot multiple times inside the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his late twenties to early thirties has been detained. Police said he is being questioned, and he is cooperating.

According to police, the victim and the detained person knew one another.

The classification of death is pending.

