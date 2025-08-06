Man dead, woman injured after shootout in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is being treated at the hospital following an apparent shootout early Wednesday inside of a home in Jacksonville’s Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

The woman called police at about 2:21 a.m. saying she was shot and she shot someone inside the home located in the 2800 block of Begonia Road, Jacksonville police said at a news conference.

Officers arrived and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said. The woman was shot in her upper extremities and the male was shot in his torso, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Police said they’re still investigating to determine the relationship between the two and to learn what lead up to the shooting. Police said witnesses were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

The names and ages of the man and woman were not released.

