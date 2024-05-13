Man detained after crashing into Lake City cruiser, officer injured and released from hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. — One man has been detained after a witness said he crashed into a police vehicle, injuring the officer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The crash happened on Sun., May 12, at the intersection of West Duval Street and SW McFarlane Avenue.

A preliminary investigation showed Reginald Dewayne McCallum was attempting to turn left on SW McFarlane Avenue when he failed to yield. The Lake City officer tried to avoid the collision was police said it “was unavoidable.”

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was released.

Right after the crash, McCallum attempted to flee the scene. He was detained by deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Lake City Police Department expresses its gratitude to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for their swift response and assisting in apprehending McCallum,” the department said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.