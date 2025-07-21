Man dies after crashing into tree, car catches fire in Putnam County

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Welaka man is dead after crashing his car into a tree early Monday. The accident occurred at 5:43 a.m. on Huntington Shortcut Road in Crescent City, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was driving northbound on Huntington Shortcut Road when he traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and his car caught fire, the news release states. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead, the news release states.

