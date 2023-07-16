Man dies after walking in front of car in Nassau, FHP says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling westbound on State Road 200 just east of Mount Olive Road on the left lane.

A pedestrian was walking in the grass near the roadway.

According to the report, The pedestrian stepped into the travel lane where the car directly hit him.

The car was able to completely stop after the incident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

