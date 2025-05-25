Man dies in car wreck in Brentwood after hitting concrete JEA pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash Sunday morning in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood. The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Brentwood Avenue.

Police said the man in his 30s was the only occupant of the newer model Acura that was traveling southbound on Brentwood Avenue. The car drifted across the northbound lanes and crashed into a concrete JEA pole, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.