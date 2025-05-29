Man dies in drowning on Wells Lake in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after he drowned Wednesday night in Wells Lake. Clay County patrol units were called to the 300 block of Crossing Boulevard on Wednesday evening for reports of a possible drowning.

Dive teams later located the adult male deceased in the lake, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death at this time.

The victim’s identity was not released.

