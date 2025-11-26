Man found dead in car in Jacksonville’s Edgewood neighborhood, foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was found dead on Wednesday in a car parked along Harriet Avenue in the Edgewood area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified around 7 a.m.

Police suspect foul play, but could not speak to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

