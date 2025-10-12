Man hospitalized after shooting in the north side of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man is recovering after being shot during an argument Saturday evening on the city’s Northside.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of West 19th Street just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Investigators say the shooting followed an earlier argument between the victim and the suspect.

The two knew each other, and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Several witnesses have already been interviewed, according to JSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.