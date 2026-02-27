Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in Interlachen. The man was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 7:02 p.m. at Church Lake Drive and Dawn Avenue, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver left the scene of the crash and the pedestrian was found unconscious by a passerby who called 911, the news release states.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

