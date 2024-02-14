Man killed in Westside crash

Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead in an early morning car crash on Jacksonville’s Westside.

It happened in the Pine Breeze Mobile Home Park on 103rd Street.

Police said he hit a tree and another car. He died at the hospital.

Sgt. Hungerford with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man was the only person in the black sedan, and as of right now, there’s no explanation for the cause of the crash.

This is the 18th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.

Police say the victim was in his mid-40s.

His name has not been released.

