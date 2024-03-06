Man pleads guilty to making false threats on flight diverted to Jacksonville in December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who caused a Breeze Airways flight to divert to Jacksonville in December pleaded guilty to making false threats.

Flight #717 was scheduled to fly from Orlando International Airport to Providence, Rhode Island on Dec. 5. However, the flight was cut short after Evan Sims’ “repeated disturbances and escalating behavior” led to a landing at Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax broke this story when passengers who were interviewed said a bomb threat diverted the flight.

Two passengers said someone talked about a bomb while they were seated. The flight was initially grounded at JIA after being in the air for around 45 minutes.

In the newly released court documents, Sims was seated with his girlfriend (referred to as TC) when the two began arguing. Other passengers heard the defendant say that he was going to “fire up a vape.” The woman he was with asked him to stop.

The behavior escalated as Simms talked about the plane going down. TC told Sims that their relationship was over and to leave her alone. TC stated that the defendant dumped a drink on her and cursed her.

Court documents went on to say that TC and other passengers were growing uncomfortable with Sims’ outbursts and behavior.

Once the flight was airborne, crew members and an off-duty law enforcement officer overheard the defendant say two times that TC had a bomb on the plane.

After the pilot relayed information to a dispatch center, Breeze Airways decided to divert to Jacksonville. Sims and TC were detained at the airport while law enforcement investigated the incident.

During an interview with federal agents, the defendant defended his actions by saying he said the word “calm” not “bomb,” that he was “only human,” and may have used the word “bomb” on accident.

Sims pleaded guilty on Wednesday to false information and threats. The penalty carries a maximum sentence of no more than 5 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

TC was not charged in the incident.

