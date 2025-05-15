Man riding bicycle hit, killed by car in Duval County’s 60th traffic death of 2025, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist died Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a car on Beach Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m.

JSO Sgt. Robert Hungerford said the bicyclist, a man in his 60s, was traveling eastbound on Beach Boulevard near Forest Boulevard when he attempted to travel northbound across Beach mid-block.

A white BMW hit the bicyclist and remained at the scene after the crash, Hungerford said.

He said, “there were no indicators of any impairment” in the driver of the BMW.

Hungerford said this is the 60th traffic fatality in Duval County so far this year.

Beach Boulevard eastbound in the area was expected to be shut down until just before 6 p.m., Hungerford said.

