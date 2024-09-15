Man shot in the chest by unknown shooter in Jacksonville alley, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in stable condition after being shot in the chest by an unknown assailant late Saturday night in a Jacksonville alley, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred late last night in the 3000 block of North Main Street. According to JSO, at approximately 11:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of an adult male who had been shot in the chest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, the victim was in an alley when an unknown assailant shot him. After the incident, the victim ran to a nearby business and sought help. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, with the injury considered non-life-threatening.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. They have canvassed the area for surveillance footage and spoken to a witness, but details remain limited at this time.

The police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

