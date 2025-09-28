JSO searching for suspect after man shot inside Jacksonville restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fired shots into a local restaurant early Sunday morning, hitting a customer inside.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Que Padre Mexican Restaurant on University Boulevard South, on the Southside.

Deputies say the victim, a man in his 50s, was shot once in the back while inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the man was simply enjoying his time at the restaurant when the shot came through a front window.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing all black and riding a bicycle.

He took off after the shooting, and his direction of travel is unknown.

At this time, detectives do not believe the victim was targeted.

They say it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office right away.

