Man shot at Jacksonville park while trying to stop another man from firing gun, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An man in his late teens was shot in the leg at Charles Boobie Clark Park and Pool just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injury, JSO said.

The shooting happened when an unknown male began firing a gun into the air at the park, JSO said.

The victim attempted to intervene by taking the firearm, resulting in him being shot in the leg.

Sergeant Smith from JSO’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit stated that the victim was unable to identify the shooter.

The incident is considered isolated, with no further threat to the public, according to the JSO.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives are processing the scene, while Robbery and Violent Crime Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and reviewing video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

