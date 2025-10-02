Man shot multiple times during argument in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was in surgery early Thursday after being shot multiple times during an argument in Northwest Jacksonville Wednesday night. Jacksonville police were called to the intersection of Yulee and Line street at about 10 p.m. in response to a shooting, a police news release states.

Officers arrived to find an adult male in his 20’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the news release states. “He was transported to the hospital and is currently in surgery,” police said after 2 a.m. Thursday. The victim’s current condition was not known at 5 a.m.

Police said their investigation revealed that the man was walking down Line Street when he was approached by two people. “An argument ensued resulting in the victim being shot,” the news release states. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Jacksonville police.

