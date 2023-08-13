Man shot in the neck on Ridgecrest Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just after 3 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Ridgecrest Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the neck.

JSO states that the victim was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

JSO is working to collect evidence and learn more about this incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

