Man suffers deadly medical episode in the back of a JSO patrol car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office was responding to a patrol-related incident near Old St. Augustine Road.

On July 29, JSO arrived at their original scene they learned that police were dispatched to 3900 English Colony Drive at 12:26 p.m.

The incident involved a suspect walking around with a gun in a neighborhood. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was acting suspiciously and fired the weapon several times. JSO says no one was struck by gunfire.

Once officers arrived, they quickly detained Anthony Ball and put him in the back of a patrol car.

Read: Driver dead on scene after crash on New Kings Road

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was nearby just in case someone was injured.

While being treated by rescue, Ball was alert and seated upright in the rear of the patrol vehicle and was cleared to be transported to the PTDF.

After 10 minutes of being in the car, an officer check on the suspect and observed he was slumped over in the back of the cop car.

Read: Clay County man accused of raping 13-year-old girl, CCSO says

JFRD was again requested back to the scene and arrived a short time later. JFRD determined Ball was suffering from a medical emergency and immediately transported him to a local medical facility.

Ball’s condition deteriorated and he was subsequently pronounced deceased shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to a JSO news release, initial findings by detectives revealed no use of force was observed during Ball’s lawful detainment. Detectives also interviewed witnesses which corroborated the findings of no force having been used in detaining Ball. During a canvass of the area, a Smith and Wesson .40 Cal Handgun was located on scene along with 3 spent casings where Ball was observed firing the weapon.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determination of death will follow an Autopsy of Ball and detectives continue their investigation with interviews and assessment of available evidence located at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Clay County man pleads guilty to aggravated identity theft, fraud, and tax charges

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.