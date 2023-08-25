Man tries to rob woman with a toy gun off Merrill Road, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that around 7:30 Thursday night, officers were called to a convenience store near Merril Road because of a robbery.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect. JSO’s initial investigation has determined that the suspect approached a female victim outside of her vehicle near a gas pump.

The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle, and when the victim refused he flashed what the victim said was a toy gun and demanded the keys again.

The suspect took the keys from the victim and got in her vehicle.

The victim yelled for help and two store clerks and two good Samaritans intervened holding the suspect down until the police arrived.

Robbery Detectives are currently on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

“I want to thank the store clerks and good Samaritans for helping a fellow citizen of Jacksonville,” Sergeant Lloyd with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

