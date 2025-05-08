Man with BB gun on campus prompts lockdown at Palatka school: PCSO

PALATKA, Fla. — A man was arrested in Palatka Thursday afternoon after law enforcement said he brought a BB gun onto a school campus.

Just before school release Thursday afternoon, around 3:30 P.M., the Putnam County Sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Tommy Watts entered the basketball court area of Palatka Jr.-Sr. High School with what appeared to be a gun.

Officials said when they arrived, Watts refused to comply with their orders and had to be physically taken to the ground.

Deputies found the weapon to be a BB gun.

Officials said Watts was in custody within three minutes of the initial call and the incident did not delay school release.

Watts was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement without violence before being taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Tommy Watts Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Action News Jax is working to learn the reasons behind the suspect’s accused actions and whether Watts will face additional charges.

