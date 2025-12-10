Man wounded in Edgewood shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was listed in stable condition at the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in Jacksonville’s Edgewood neighborhood late Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of Susie Street, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Officers were called to the location for a person shot. They located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, the news release states. "The initial investigation has revealed the victim was shot by an unknown suspect," the news release states.

No arrests were made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

