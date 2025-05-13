Mandarin neighbors battle between sidewalks and historic oak trees

Ann Blodgett said she has lived on Mandarin Road for more than 20 years. And while she appreciates the beauty of the historic oak trees that line her street, she says it’s time for some sidewalks that will make things safer for everyone.

But Ann says there is an obstacle in the way of getting what she believes is a necessity, since a petition in opposition to the sidewalks has garnered close to 600 signatures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Renee Slater, who lives just off Mandarin Road, said while she doesn’t live on the street that could see the sidewalk development, the petition she created pushes to maintain the neighborhood’s wildlife, ecosystems, and property value.

Councilman Michael Boylan is Mandarin’s district representative and said the sidewalk recommendation comes after a 2016 city survey found it to be appropriate.

The first phase of the recommended sidewalk project is already complete.

Now, Ann said she and her neighbors are patiently waiting their turn. And in a Wednesday evening meeting, community members will get a chance to hear from JTA on the proposed project.

Renee, though, says she is still advocating for the oak trees, as the signatures on her petition continue to grow.

That community input meeting is on Wednesday, May 14, at the Mandarin Community Club.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.