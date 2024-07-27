Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis coming to St. Augustine Amphitheatre November 16th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is excited to welcome Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on Saturday, November 16.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the venue’s Box Office.

Celebrating over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, reflects on the journey: “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition.”

Davis founded American Gramaphone, one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. Mannheim Steamroller, a Grammy Award-winning group, has sold over 41 million albums, with 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs are a staple on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

The show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics, multimedia effects, and 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Event Details:

Show: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 8:00pm (6:30pm doors)

8:00pm (6:30pm doors) Ticket Price: $34.00 - $84.00

$34.00 - $84.00 On Sale: Friday, July 26 at 10am

Friday, July 26 at 10am Event Details: Event Link

