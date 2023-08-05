Mannheim Steamroller’s 2023 Christmas Tour to bring holiday joy to Jacksonville in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season is set to sparkle with musical magic as the FSCJ Artist Series, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union, proudly presents the Mannheim Steamroller 2023 Christmas Tour by Chip Davis.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This spectacular event, led by the creative genius Chip Davis himself, will take place on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

For those keen on attending, tickets for the Mannheim Steamroller 2023 Christmas Tour are available starting Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by contacting (904) 632-5000.

Additionally, groups of 10 or more can avail themselves of a discounted ticket rate. For group ticket reservations, email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5050.

A true holiday tradition, Chip Davis, the visionary founder behind Mannheim Steamroller, is commemorating an astounding achievement - over 35 years of the annual Christmas concert tour. With this impressive milestone, the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Tour holds the esteemed title of the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on the journey, Chip Davis expressed, “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multigenerational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis, who established the renowned record label American Gramaphone, has not only created captivating music but also an undeniable legacy. Mannheim Steamroller boasts an astonishing record of more than 41 million albums sold, with an impressive 31.5 million in the Christmas genre alone. Their holiday albums have not just embraced the spirit of Christmas but have become synonymous with the season itself. Every year, these albums ascend the ranks on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart, confirming their enduring popularity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The 2023 Christmas Tour promises an unforgettable experience, featuring timeless Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums. The performances will be enhanced by captivating multimedia effects, all set in an intimate and immersive setting. Collaborating with MagicSpace Entertainment, Davis will direct and co-produce the tour’s enthralling shows.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.