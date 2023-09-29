Marineland dolphin, Surge, turns seven

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Marineland’s “hurricane baby” Surge the dolphin, turns seven years old today, September 29.

Born one week before Hurricane Matthew to his mother Roxy, Surge is now sassy, smart, and silly.

To celebrate, he had his favorite snacks along with his best dolphin and human friends.

In their Facebook post, Marineland stated, “We’re grateful to you for reaching out with your sweet wishes, and for visiting him in person today and throughout the year. We know you love him as much as we do and he knows that too!”

