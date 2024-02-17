Marineland Dolphins Adventure ‘Fins and Freedom’ returns in March

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Marineland Dolphin Adventure, in partnership with Schooner Freedom Charters, has announced the return of “Fins and Freedom.”

The sailboat program is described as a one-of-a-kind sailing experience where passengers learn all about the resident wildlife on the Intercoastal Waterway. It’s common to see dolphins in the wild!

“Fins and Freedom” begins on March 15 and runs through October.

Complimentary refreshments are provided on board the beautiful sailboat and the purchase of a ticket includes admission to Marineland Dolphin Adventure. The cruise tour leaves out of the downtown St. Augustine Marina and lasts about two hours.

2024 cruise dates:

March 15, 2024

April 12, 2024

May 17, 2024

June 14, 2024

July 19, 2024

Aug. 16, 2024

Sept. 13, 2024

Oct. 25, 2024

To book reservations and learn more about the program, visit Marineland Florida.

