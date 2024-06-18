Marineland hosting hands-on presentation at the St. Johns County Public Library June 19th

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Can a sea turtle crawl out of its shell? Does a dolphin have fingers? Why do the largest whales eat the smallest prey? These intriguing questions and more will be explored at a special hands-on presentation about marine animals and their unique adaptations.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 2:30 p.m. at the Anastasia Island Branch of the St. Johns County Public Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the anatomy and behaviors of various marine creatures, directly aligning with the library’s 2024 Summer Reading theme: “Adventure Begins at Your Library”.

The summer reading challenge participants are encouraged to bring their summer reading logs or pick one up at the circulation desk. Each program attended counts as a day of reading, and readers will receive a free book for every five days recorded in their log.

No registration is required for this educational event, but space is limited. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to dive into the world of marine biology and support your summer reading journey.

