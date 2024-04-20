Marineland hosting springtime blood drive April 21 with a complementary pass to Dolphin Meet & Greet

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Mark your calendars for the upcoming springtime Marineland blood drive! On Sunday, April 21st, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, the OneBlood bus will be parked in their parking lot at 9600 Oceanshore Boulevard, Saint Augustine, FL 32080.

Donating blood is a simple yet impactful way to save lives, and the Marineland team would love to see you there.

As a token of our appreciation, all donors will receive a complimentary pass for a bottlenose dolphin Meet & Greet interaction—an exciting opportunity to get up close and personal with these amazing creatures!

To streamline the donation process and ensure a smooth experience for everyone, advanced appointments are strongly encouraged. You can easily schedule your appointment online HERE.

Your contribution could be the gift of life someone desperately needs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.