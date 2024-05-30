Massive pothole in Grove Park grows to size of a basketball and residents are concerned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Potholes are among the most common and annoying problems Jacksonville drivers have to deal with and navigate around every day. The holes in the road can cause damage to cars and force drivers off the correct lanes of traffic.

However, one particular pothole in Grove Park has neighbors there wondering who is responsible for fixing the basketball-sized crevice -- the city of Jacksonville or JEA?

A construction barrel, a traffic cone and even spray paint all have been marked around a pothole on Bimini Road to warn drivers there is a massive pothole in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Residents said the pothole has grown from the size of a baseball to now bigger than a basketball in just one month. It is now several inches deep.

“It’s just getting bigger and bigger and it’s to the point that you have to drive on the other side of the road. It’s a bit of a concern for drivers worried about crashes and worried about the pothole spreading,” Anna Brulte, a Jacksonville resident said.

One neighbor who lives in the home right in front of the pothole, Steve Korey, said he has been calling both JEA and the city to get this issue resolved.

“JEA said they have checked it thoroughly at several different times and they said it’s the city situation,” Korey said. “But the city came out and said it’s JEA’s responsibility so they’re kicking it back-and-forth.”

JEA told Action News Jax their team came out to the site on May 16 and May 20. They concluded this pothole was NOT caused by their infrastructure.

The city said it received this report and is looking at ways to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, residents along Bimini Road are hoping changes are made before this pothole causes an accident.

“This is actually a very busy street, It’s like a super highway here. Drivers cut through from Atlantic Beach on these backroads,” Anna Bell, a Jacksonville resident said. “The number of drivers who fly through here are increasing so this pothole will keep getting bigger.”

If you see a pothole or other damage on our roads, you’re asked to call the City of Jacksonville at 904-630-2489 to make a report.

