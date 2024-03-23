Matanzas Riverkeepers urges community action to combat coastal debris

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Matanzas Riverkeeper is calling upon the community to take action against the persistent issue of coastal debris, stressing the significant threat it poses to marine life and environmental health.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Coastal debris not only tarnishes the natural beauty of our coastlines but also poses grave dangers to marine ecosystems.

From entanglement risks for wildlife to the leaching of harmful chemicals into the water, the impact of this debris is undeniable and far-reaching.

While volunteers play a vital role in cleaning up smaller trash items, the Riverkeeper emphasizes the necessity of larger-scale efforts to address extensive debris buildup along the coast. By coming together as a community, residents can contribute to protecting our natural resources and preserving the health of our coastal environments.

One key initiative in this effort is the P.O.R.T. Program (Pollution Observation & Reporting Tool), a volunteer-based detection and reporting program established to enhance the Matanzas Riverkeeper’s ability to monitor local waterways and respond swiftly to environmental issues.

Through the P.O.R.T. Program, community members are encouraged to report any observed problems in the estuary or watershed using a simple online form accessible via a QR code. By submitting information and photos of the issue, residents can facilitate prompt action to address environmental concerns.

For more information about how to participate in the P.O.R.T. Program and contribute to the protection of our coastal environments, residents are invited to visit the Matanzas Riverkeeper’s webpage via the link provided at their Linktr.ee profile.

Together, through proactive community engagement and collaborative efforts, residents can make a tangible difference in preserving the beauty and vitality of our coastal ecosystems.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.