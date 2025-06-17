Councilman Matt Johnson named Mayor of Green Cove Springs following sudden resignation

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs City Council selected a new mayor Tuesday night, but not the one that was expected.

Councilman Matt Johnson received the necessary votes from the remaining Council members, just hours after the sudden resignation of Mayor Thomas Smith.

He was selected over the sitting vice mayor, Edward Gaw. A motion to promote Gaw to mayor was answered with silence from the Council. Instead, a motion for Johnson’s promotion was introduced and seconded.

“It’s a little awkward, because normally the Vice Mayor becomes mayor, but obviously the two new city council members are wanting me to do it,” said Johnson. “I tend to vote yes just to keep things moving.”

Gaw acknowledged the preference of his colleagues:

“It’s obvious this evening I’m not going to gather the votes. Alternatively, I think that’s the highest and best use of my vote, is voting for [Johnson],” said Gaw.

Johnson was elected mayor unanimously, and Gaw will remain as vice mayor.

Next, City Council will need to select a replacement for the seat vacated by Former Mayor Smith. The special election will be held on September 23.

In the announcement of Smith’s resignation Tuesday, the city said his “evolving work-related obligations have made it no longer possible for him to continue fulfilling the duties of public office,” referring to his outside work.

In his communication to the city manager, GCS said Mayor Smith expressed his gratitude for the time he was able to serve his neighbors since join the Council in 2022, calling it an “incredible honor.”

“The City thanks Thomas Smith for his dedication and service to Green Cove Springs and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” said the news release.

