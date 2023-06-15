Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan unveils bipartisan executive team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan unveiled her executive staff Wednesday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This exciting team of leaders from across the political spectrum represents the culture of collaboration that we intend to create here at City Hall,” Deegan said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Many of the picks have prior experience in City Hall including Interim CFO Mike Weinstein, who held the same position in the past, and the permanent CFO set to take over in October, Anna Brosche, who served as City Council President.

Deegan’s Chief Administrative Officer Karen Bowling held the same post during Alvin Brown’s administration.

“I’m thrilled to have people on my team that are used to speaking out and are really productive members of this community,” Deegan said.

Other high-profile picks include radio host Melissa Ross for Director of Strategic Initiatives and Liaison to the Press.

Also, former Democratic candidate for sheriff and current local television law and safety expert Lakesha Burton, who steps into the newly created role of Chief of Public Safety.

Burton faced off against current Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters last year, but Deegan said she doesn’t anticipate any issues between the former rivals.

“We hear a lot of things during campaigns. Our job number one right now is to make sure that this is a safe, healthy community and that’s what we’re all working towards,” Deegan said.

In a statement, Sheriff Waters told Action News Jax his office will work with Burton, while he works directly with Deegan.

“As the duly elected Sheriff of Duval County, I am charged with leading public safety and law enforcement in our community. Our JSO team is eager to work with those who share that mission. I look forward to assigning an appropriately ranked JSO liaison to work directly with Ms. Burton as needed, in her civilian role as Chief of Public Safety. I, personally, will work with Mayor Elect Deegan, just as I have with Mayor Curry to ensure the safety and security of all Jacksonville citizens,” Sheriff Waters said.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder said it’s likely inevitable Burton and Waters cross paths and argued ensuring a good working relationship will be critical to the administration’s success.

“That’s a circumstance where Deegan needs to kind of smooth those waters over and make sure folks are on the same team rowing in the right direction,” Binder said.

Mayor-Elect Deegan’s first hurdle will be preparing the city’s annual budget, which must be presented to the council next month.

An outstanding question is whether Deegan will meet Sheriff Water’s request for 80 new officers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Mayor-Elect said she had not yet reviewed the Sheriff’s request when we asked this morning.

Full list of appointees and salaries: