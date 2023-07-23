Mayport boat crew rescued 3 people from disabled sailboat

VILANO BEACH, Fla — The Seventh Coast Guard District at Station Mayport boat crew assisted three people from their disabled sailboat Saturday, July 22, as the thirty-foot sailboat was left disabled off the coast of Vilano Beach.

The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center Watchstanders received a notification from a VHF-FM channel at 5:53 p.m. The Message was from the captain of the sailboat, stating the boat broke down during a passing storm.

Watchstanders jumped into action and launched the rescue team in a 45-foot Response Boat

When the boat crew arrived on scene, they placed the disabled vessel in tow and transported the boaters and their vessel to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“It’s essential to check weather reports before going out on the water,” said Chief Warrant Officer Alfredo Rivera, command duty officer, Sector Jacksonville. “We always recommend mariners ensure they are as prepared as possible by constantly monitoring the weather as it can be unpredictable and dangerous.”

