Meet with political candidates in St. Johns County ahead of 2024 election

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce is giving community members the opportunity to meet and connect with political candidates ahead of the election.

The meet and greet events, called Meet the Candidates at PISJ, will let you meet and speak with candidates running for office.

There are two events:

Tuesday, July 23, at Beachside High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 31, at Solomon Calhoun Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You’ll also be able to show your support for the candidate of your choice in a straw poll conducted by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab.

Both non-partisan events are free and open to the public.

