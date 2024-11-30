Mega Millions jackpot swells to over half a billion dollars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one hit the big prize Friday night growing the Mega Millions jackpot to $541 million. Friday’s winning numbers were 3-29-34-37-38 and the Mega Ball was 17.

The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. Here’s a link to check the winning Mega Millions numbers and results from all of your favorite Florida Lottery games.

The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million. Winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years, but most almost always take the cash option.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.