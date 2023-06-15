MEGA Pet Adoption Event is back with a new location: Goal of saving 5,000 animals statewide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After a long four-year wait, the Mega Pet Adoption event is making a return with some exciting changes.

The MEGA Pet Adoption Event is now expanding beyond Jacksonville and moving throughout the state of Florida. Adoptions at 47 different shelter locations and in 32 different counties, including 18 select Petco stores will be waived for three days. Thousands of animals will now have a chance for adoption.

For Jacksonville, this means a new location in the Avenues Mall. Families looking to adopt a dog or cat can pick from hundreds all in one place. The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS), Nassau County Animal Services (NCAS) and Clay County Animal Services (CCAS) will be in attendance on June 23 and 24.

Each shelter will also operate during normal business hours for adoptions, and all adoptions are free for this promotion.

Now, in 2023, the events are returning to the First Coast and expanding throughout Florida to save even more pets than ever before.

“We are excited and thankful to Petco Love for helping us re-launch the MEGA event adoption concept while taking it one step further to involve the entire state,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “The goal is for 5,000 dogs and cats to find new, loving homes in Florida and together, we can make that possible!”

“Petco Love is committed to creating a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. “We are proud to partner with Jacksonville Humane Society and 50 organizations across the state to make an impact on so many pets and pet parents’ lives through adoption.”

Shelters in counties throughout northeast Florida, including Alachua, Clay, Columbia, Flagler and Nassau are also participating.

Visit megaadoptflorida.com for a complete list of all participating locations.

In Duval County, pets will be available at the following locations:

The Avenues Mall: 10300 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256,

June 23-24, 10am-6pm

Dogs and cats

The Jacksonville Humane Society: 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

June 23, 12pm-7pm, June 24-25, 10am-5pm

Dogs and cats

Animal Care & Protective Services: 2020 Forest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204

June 23, 12pm-7pm, June 24-25, 10am-6pm

Dogs and cats

Petco: 950 Marsh Landing Pkwy #145, Jacksonville, FL 32250,

June 23-24 9am-8pm, June 25, 10am-7pm

Cats and kittens only

Petco: 11900 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

June 23-24 9am-8pm, June 25, 10am-7pm

Cats and kittens only

