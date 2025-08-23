Memorial ceremony to be held nearly two years after racist Dollar General mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — August 26 will mark two years since three people were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General.

Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion and “AJ” Laguerre, Jr. died after a man targeted Black people in and around the store in 2023.

In honor of the survivors and those who were lost, a 3rd memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 24. Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman will host the event in collaboration with the City, 904Ward, The Community Foundation, and the A. L. Lewis Black Opportunity & Impact Fund.

“This tragedy shook the very core of our city, leaving wounds that are still healing,” wrote Pittman. “This memorial is not only about remembering the lives we lost, but also about reaffirming our collective commitment to love, unity, and resilience. Together, we honor the victims, embrace the survivors, and remind one another that Jacksonville will always stand against hate and violence.”

Mayor Donna Deegan and Sheriff T.K. Waters are scheduled to attend.

The event begins at 3 pm at Kings Road Memorial Park, near where the incident took place in 2023.

The public is encouraged to come out in remembrance of the lives impacted by the tragedy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]