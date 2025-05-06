Met Gala 2025: Best Red Carpet Photos

NEW YORK — Often called “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala 2025 is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It takes place on the first Monday in May brings out the stars and creatives.

The 2025 Met Gala took place on Monday celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

0 of 110 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala In this combination of images, Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Keith Powers attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Alex Newell attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Al Sharpton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 APTOPIX MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Sarah Snook attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Whoopi Goldberg attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 APTOPIX MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Simone Biles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Lupita Nyong'o attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Whoopi Goldberg attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Tonya Lewis Lee, left, and Spike Lee attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) APTOPIX 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Andra Day attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Anne Hathaway departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Al Sharpton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Tessa Thompson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Anne Hathaway attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Tessa Thompson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Lauryn Hill attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala LISA attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Walton Goggins attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Aimee Lou Wood attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Alicia Keys, left, and Swizz Beatz attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Madonna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Aimee Lou Wood, left, Patrick Schwarzenegger attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Alicia Keys, left, and Swizz Beatz attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Zoe Saldana attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Diana Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Walton Goggins attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Hailey Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Dua Lipa, left, and Callum Turner attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Miley Cyrus attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Miley Cyrus attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala A$AP Rocky attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala A$AP Rocky attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Rihanna departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) The Carlyle Hotel: 2025 Met Gala - Departures Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images) (Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Jeremy O. Harris attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Whoopi Goldberg attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Ava DuVernay attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Jonathan Owens, left, and Simone Biles depart The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Coco Jones attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Simone Biles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Diana Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Lewis Hamilton at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Helen Lasichanh, left, and Pharrell Williams attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Pharrell Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Lewis Hamilton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Ego Nwodim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Colman Domingo departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Rosalia departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Nick Jonas enters The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Teyana Taylor departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) 2025 MET Gala - The Carlyle Hotel Departures Dapper Dan enters The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look (detail) on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

0 of 35 The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of the exhibit during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look (detail) on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look (detail) on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of the exhibit during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of the exhibit during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look (detail) on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look (detail) on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of looks on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Press Conference NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A view of a look on display during the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

