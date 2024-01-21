Middle District of Florida Task Force continues to focus on combating ongoing COVID-19 fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the continued success of the Middle District of Florida’s relentless fight against fraud related to COVID-19.

The collaborative efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and the United States Attorney’s Office’s (USAO-MDFL) Criminal, Asset Recovery, Appellate, and Civil Divisions have successfully identified, investigated, and prosecuted fraud schemes.

“The Middle District of Florida United States Attorney’s Office continues to pursue, investigate, prosecute, and recover money from those who were engaged in major or sophisticated fraud schemes designed to steal benefits intended for Americans coping with the myriad impacts of the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.

Since March 2020, the Middle District of Florida COVID-19 Fraud Task Force has actively prosecuted 77 defendants involved in fraud schemes exploiting federal programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), Unemployment Insurance (UI), Main Street Lending Program (MSLP), Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and government Healthcare programs like Medicare (HCF). The collective aim was to defraud the United States of over $85 million, with 56 defendants already found guilty and 21 awaiting prosecution.

In fiscal year 2023, the Task Force indicted 26 COVID-19 fraud-related cases seeking more than $15 million from various federal programs. Notable convictions include Denis Casseus, sentenced to two years for bank fraud, and Vitalii Chychasov, sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and trafficking in unauthorized access devices.

The Asset Recovery Division and federal seizing agencies have completed the forfeiture of over $20 million in fraudulently obtained EIDL, UI, and PPP funds, recovering proceeds for victims. An additional $18 million in pandemic fraud proceeds are pending civil or criminal forfeiture.

The U.S. Attorney General has established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to enhance efforts in combatting and preventing pandemic-related fraud. For more information on the department’s response to the pandemic, visit justice.gov/coronavirus.

The Middle District of Florida COVID-19 Fraud Task Force investigations have been conducted by various law enforcement agencies, with cases prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys throughout the Middle District of Florida. The public is urged to report suspected fraudulent activity to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or file an online complaint. Complaints will be reviewed and referred for investigation by appropriate authorities.

