Middleburg man dies in ATV crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old Middleburg man is dead after the ATV he was a passenger on overturned Wednesday. The accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on County Road 209 at Decoy Road.

The 30-year-old Middleburg man who was riding the ATV sustained minor injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

He was riding northbound on CR 209 when he attempted to navigate a curve losing control of the ATV, the news release states. The passenger was ejected from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

