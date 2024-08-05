Middleburg residents prepare for potential major flooding along Black Creek.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County emergency officials and neighbors along Black Creek spent the day, Sunday, preparing for the possibility of major flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival.

The potential exists for flood waters to rival those seen during Hurricane Irma.

The flood caused by that storm back in 2017 brought the creek to the highest level in more than a century.

Clay County EOC Director Tim Devin told Action News Jax current projections suggest there will be minor to moderate flooding along the creek, but given the slow speed of the storm, they’ve urged residents to prepare for the worst.

“They’re looking at anywhere from eight to ten inches. If it slows down, we could have 12 to 20 inches,” said Devin.

In a worst case rainfall scenario, the creek could rise to 23 feet on the North Fork and 21 on the South Fork around 2 AM Tuesday, which would put it in the top ten worst flooding events in more than 100 years.

Middleburg resident Alvin Britt said he plans to take minor precautions.

He said since his home stayed flood-free during Irma, he’s confident he’ll experience minimal impacts.

“We had maybe 25 feet or more back there before and it still never came inside my dwelling. So, I’m really not concerned. You know, the wind maybe a little more of a concern to me than the river,” said Britt.

The same can’t be said for everyone along the creek, including the Clay County animal shelter off State Road 16.

Devin said plans are already in place to evacuate the more than 100 animals inside, should the worst case scenario play out.

“We have the tarps; we have the cages. Everything is set up ahead of time so that it will lessen the evacuation time,” said Devin.

And while mandatory evacuations had not been issued in Clay as of Sunday evening, emergency officials urged residents in low lying areas near Black Creek to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

“If you are prone to flooding, go ahead. We’ve got the shelters open out of an abundance of caution. Go ahead and come to the shelters. You know, definitely don’t stay,” said Devin. “Definitely let us know if you need assistance and definitely if you have to get out, please get out ahead of time.”

Some of the shelter options available to nearby residents include Orange Park High School, Lake Asbury Jr. High, which is a special needs shelter and Keystone Heights Elementary school, which is pet friendly.

